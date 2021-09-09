FAIR OAKS — The All-American Car and Bike Cruise will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Fair Oaks Farm beginning at 11 a.m.
The event is designed to honor those lost on 9/11 as communities across American join together to Never Forget the 2,983 women, men and children whose lives were lost to terrorist attacks on Sept. 11.
Leslie Bailey Events, LLC, and Dr. Mark Van Buskirk of Crown Point will host Saturday’s event in Fair Oaks. Buskirk also hosted the Crown Point Concours Indoor Car Show recently.
Free admission will be offered as a thanks to police, firefighters, first responders and military staff with ID.
Reverend Randy Scott of the Merrillville Police and Fire Department will offer blessing to kick off the event.
Car Registration begins at 11 a.m. and awards will be announced at 2 p.m. after the National Anthem and helicopter fly-over by the Lake County Sheriff Department.
Awards will be presented for vehicles with the Best Paint, Best Engine and Most Patriotic. There will also be a People’s Choice Award.
Car Entry Fee is $15 and includes admission for two adults. General admission is $10 and free for children under 10.
To pre-register your old or new car, truck, van or motorcycle email your Name, Year, Make, Model and contact number to allamericancruise@gmail.com or call 219-405-0026..Additional details can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/all-american-car-cruise-for-first-responders-at-fair-oaks-farm-tickets-163726878501
Tents and chairs are welcomed. Pre-registration is encouraged,
Party DJ and Old Grand Dad Band “Bred for Rockabily” will provide music until 10 p.m. Saturday evening.
Fair oaks Farmhouse will provide Farmhouse BBQ from its new food truck and the beer and wine garden will bring an American collection of craft beers and wine.
Car Cruise $10 General Admission tickets will give guests discount admission to FOF attractions; Apple Orchard, Rock Climbing and Birthing Center. Fairfield Inn Hotel accommodations are also available on site.