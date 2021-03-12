MOROCCO, Ind. — There will be an Ag Plastics/Container Collection Event Monday, July 26, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Newton County Highway Garage, located at 3640 South 275 West—Morocco, IN.
- There is NO LIMIT to number of containers accepted
- Free Disposal of plastic pesticide container up to 55 gallon
- There is ZERO COST to participate in collection
- Open to Newton, Jasper, White, Carroll, Pulaski, and Benton County Residents in Indiana
The Staff of G. Phillips & Sons have 100 percent authority to not accept any container if it does not meet appearance and cleanliness standards
For information please contact: recycling@newtoncounty.in.gov 888-663-9866 x 2513