Listen to this article

MOROCCO, Ind. — There will be an Ag Plastics/Container Collection Event Monday, July 26, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Newton County Highway Garage, located at 3640 South 275 West—Morocco, IN.

  • There is NO LIMIT to number of containers accepted
  • Free Disposal of plastic pesticide container up to 55 gallon
  • There is ZERO COST to participate in collection
  • Open to Newton, Jasper, White, Carroll, Pulaski, and Benton County Residents in Indiana

The Staff of G. Phillips & Sons have 100 percent authority to not accept any container if it does not meet appearance and cleanliness standards

For information please contact: recycling@newtoncounty.in.gov 888-663-9866 x 2513

Trending Videos