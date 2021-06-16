KENTLAND, Ind. — Nearly 200 people attended the 2021 Kentland High School Alumni and Friends Banquet held June 12 at the Kentland Community Center after not being able to hold the event in 2020.
KHS graduate Don Funk was honored for his major role in helping Kentland grow as a town.
“He is a special person from a special place — Kentland, Indiana,” said Chuck Simons.
Don graduated in 1960 having played basketball, football and ran track for the Blue Devils. His ambition, according to the 1960 KHS Yearbook, was “To own ten to twenty coffee bean processing plants in Brazil.” While that ambition never came to fruition, he did achieve notoriety in the seed business.
Don is an entrepreneur and a fourth-generation seedsman. The grandson of Edward J. Funk, a pioneer in the North American seed industry, Don has been involved in hybrid seed corn for his entire life.
At age 25, Don became President of the family business, Edward J. Funk & Sons, and grew that business into a dominant regional player until 1986 when it sold to British Petroleum. While at British Petroleum, Don established an international biotechnology think tank and research center in Ascot, England. He also served as a member of the BP Nutrition Advisory Board.
In 1999, Don formed a new company, Channel Bio Corp. In a span of just seven years, Don grew Channel at a rate never seen in the seed industry, from $0 in sales to $1 Billion. Acquired by Monsanto, the Channel brand retains #3 market share.
In 2018, Don re-purchased the Midwest Seed Genetics and NC+ brands from Monsanto (now Bayer) and has launched a new seed venture focused on creating an alternative, independent experience for the American row crop farmer. Midwest and NC+ are currently the fastest-growing seed brands in North America.
“Kentland is a healthier place because of Don Funk,” said Chuck Lehman. “Thank you for all that you have done for this community. Words can not express our gratitude for all that you have done to make the Town of Kentland successful.
In addition to attending A.J. Kent H.S., Don attended St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana. Don enjoys the great outdoors and spending time with family and friends at his home in Chicago and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.