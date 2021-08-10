Reading books paid off for lots of Hoopeston Public Library patrons this summer. More than 100 teen and adult readers participated in the 2021 Summer Reading Program “Reading Colors Your World.”
Those who read at least five books during June and July received $5 gift cards from Mr. B’s and Dairy Queen, and those who read at least 10 books earned $10 gift cards from 112 Wine & Coffee Shoppe and Amazon.
All participants who read at least 10 books by July 31 were entered into prize drawings. Fourteen teens and 42 adults completed the 10-book challenge.
The following is the list of prize winners:
TEENS
Amazon Fire Tablet—Sarahanne B.
Bag of Books—Crusoe N.
Coloring Book Bundle—Taya W.
“Reading Colors Your World” stainless water bottle—Ava N.
Glitter Lamps—Scarlett M. and Coda B.
ADULTS
Amazon Fire Tablet—Marilyn Kinnett
$30 Starbucks card—Maggie Cope
Coloring Book Bundle—Megan Lance
“Reading Colors Your World” coffee mug—Joyce Hard-en
Book choice—Linda Cottle and Carolyn Edwards
One teen and seven adults who read at least two books this summer also won free books as part of the “Second Chance” prize drawing.
Thanks to everyone who got involved and helped bring summer excitement back to the library!