MONTICELLO — White County United Way will receive a second COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative grant for $204,980 from Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which White County United Way is a member.
The grant will be used to support the community in meeting basic human needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant is one of 47 that Indiana United Ways is making to member organizations and community foundations through the initiative, which was made possible by funding Indiana United Ways received from Lilly Endowment Inc.
“White County United Way has been a key convener and coordinator of our community’s response to meet human needs for decades. Even before this crisis, we knew that 23% of families in White County were not able to make ends meet - despite working," said Libby Billue, board president for White County United Way. "In the wake of COVID, those needs became even more dire. Thanks to the generous, continued support of Lilly Endowment to our State Association, we can continue to help our community, through nonprofit partners, deal with and hopefully resolve the impacts of this trying time."
The second COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative grant again calls for United Ways that receive funding to leverage partnerships and relationships to better meet COVID-related basic needs aligned with the social determinants of health as defined by the CDC.
White County United Way will begin accepting funding requests July 10 from Pulaski, Jasper and White County human and social service nonprofits whose IRS designation is in good standing. Interested organizations should consult White County United Way’s website for guidance on funding intent and application instructions.
In April 2020, Lilly Endowment helped Indiana United Ways establish the COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative with an initial $30 million grant. Lilly Endowment made an additional $15 million grant in March to Indiana United Ways to support the initiative. Both grants are part of Lilly Endowment’s overall grantmaking to help organizations meet COVID-related needs.
Since March 2020, Lilly Endowment has made grants totaling more than $210 million to organizations working in Indiana and across the nation as they respond to the pandemic.