Aaron M. Kellner
With deepest sorrow, we announce Aaron Michael Kellner, 43, our beloved son, brother, husband, father and friend, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Aaron graduated from Rensselaer High School in 1996. After high school, Aaron worked for GPS Farms. Working for the farm was not a job to Aaron at all; it was a labor of love.
After being introduced by a very special friend, who knew they were meant for each other, Aaron married Kelli (nee Born) on Sept. 18, 2004. Exactly one year later, their daughter, Megan, was born. Megan was the apple of her dad’s eye and the spitting image of him. Love for his family was unwavering. He was a true family man.
Aaron worked for Ceres Solutions and took great pride in his work as an applicator. Every spring he looked forward to climbing in his sprayer and crossing thousands of acres. Aaron especially enjoyed visiting with his customers and mentoring his coworkers, who meant the world to him.
Aaron had a great passion for snowmobiling, spending many winter days in the north woods of Wisconsin and U.P. of Michigan riding the trails. Always eager to share his passion, he believed everyone should own a sled.
Aaron will be missed every day, by his wife, Kelli; daughter Megan; parents Ron and Nancy; sisters Heidi and Heather; numerous extended family members; and beloved friends, who were like family. We all will miss his infectious grin and that sparkle in his eyes.
Friends may visit with family Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, from 3-8 p.m. at Geisen Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 624 N. Main St., Hebron.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the funeral home include: social distancing at six feet and face masks will be required.
Donations may be given in memory of Aaron to the Family.
