RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central senior Ellie Castle was selected the 2021 RCHS Homecoming Queen at halftime of the Bombers' football game with Twin Lakes Friday night, Sept. 10.
Castle edged four other candidates, including Margot Hawthorne, Addy Koebcke, Madison Anderson and sister Gracie Castle.
Ellis is the daughter of Chris and Renee Castle. 2020 Homecoming Queen Anna Hannon made the trip back to Rensselaer from school in Oklahoma to fit the tiara on Ellie's head.
Ellie was escorted at the event by senior Austin Francis.