The Iroquois County Genealogical Society’s 9th annual cemetery walk will take place at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12. This year’s event will be at the cemetery of St. John Schwer Church, 1812 East 1130 North Road, which is west and north of Milford. Parking can be on the south side, across from the church and cemetery, plus in the vacant lot if necessary.
The cemetery is a small one but there are many stories waiting to be told! One topic to be covered is in regards to “Queen City” and the reason the name was changed to “Schwer.” The stories of lives and tragedies of several who rest in this cemetery will be shared by storytellers, some of whom are members of the ICGS.
There is a small fee for the event; as the ICGS is non-profit organization, donations will also be accepted. Due to its size, a people mover will not be available. There are paths which should make for easy walking; however, it is advised to wear outdoor shoes in case of mud. Attendees should also bring an umbrella and lawn chair. Water will be provided by the ICGS but you can bring your own drink if preferred.
A table will be set up, offering some ICGS items for purchase.
Come hear some of the fabulous tales of some of those buried in St. John Schwer Church Cemetery.