MOROCCO, Ind. — The 80th Annual Meeting of the Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will have a different look this year. Instead of the typical banquet setting, the meeting will be virtual via Webex on March 4, 2021 at 6:30 pm CT.
“We invite and encourage the public to tune in to our annual meeting,” stated SWCD Chairman Brian Johnson. “It is the first time in 80 years that the event will not be held in-person, but we look forward to greeting the public in this virtual format”.
What will the meeting look like this year? It will include three major components: sharing of the district’s yearend financial report, an overview of accomplishments of the past year and the all-important election of a supervisor to the SWCD board.
Brian Johnson is running for re-election to the SWCD board. He has been a supervisor for the last 12 years, serving as its vice chairman for nine of those years and chairman for the last year. He farms with his family throughout the County and is very active in the conservation community. He has also held other leadership positions for the Iroquois River Chapter of Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, and National Rifle Association.
During the meeting, there will be an opportunity to make additional nominations to the election slate. If there is a nomination, the election will take place using a poll feature on Webex, which simply allows participants to click on their choice. If there are no additional nominations, the election will be confirmed by participant verbal consent.
To connect to this event, contact the SWCD office at 219-285-2217 or newtonsoilwater@gmail.com, or RSVP online at https://forms.gle/PoAcRBtfcX1jYXuB9. An email will be required to receive the meeting link.