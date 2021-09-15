An old friend of Marguerite Swan-Shoufler’s returned to Hoopeston over Labor Day Weekend.
Sally (Peterson) Brinton and her husband, Greg, returned to Hoopeston to spend the weekend with Swan-Shoufler 50 years after spending the week at Swan-Shoufler’s house while she was a contestant, representing Utah, in the 1971 National Sweetheart Pageant.
While she treasures her experiences at the pageant and enjoyed having the chance to speak at this year’s pageant, Brinton said the trip was mainly about spending time with Swan-Shoufler.
Brinton competed in the 1971 National Sweetheart Pageant and was crowned Miss Utah the following year and competed at the Miss America Pageant and won Miss Congeniality by a vote of 49-1 as she didn’t vote for herself. She also won the talent award for her piano solo.
She attended the Julliard School of Music and earned her master’s degree in piano performance. She would go onto perform alongside two of her daughters at Carnegie Hall in New York City and has performed on four continents.
She has seven children and 33 grandchildren and resides in Salt Lake City, Utah with her husband, Greg.
Brinton said that Swan-Shoufler has been to six of her children’s weddings over the years and insisted on helping with the wedding set-up each time. Swan-Shoufler also cross-stitched an item for each of Brinton’s children when they were born.
Swan-Shoufler said she met Brinton during the first year her family served as a host family for the pageant contestants. They would continue to serve as host for pageant contestants for four years afterwards.
She said they hosted 11 girls over that time period, but Brinton was the only contestant she kept in contact with.
Swan-Shoufler said she enjoyed serving as a host for the pageant contestants.
“It was great,” she said. “We had a good time.”
Swan-Shoufler said her children, who were around 9 or 10 when Brinton stayed with them, enjoyed having the chance to meet the contestants.
Though they’d talk in the interim, Swan-Shoufler said Brinton made a point of calling every Labor Day to talk with them.
“The telephone would ring and I’d say ‘Yup, it’s Sally,’” she said.
Swan-Shoufler gave Brinton and her husband a grand welcome when they arrived in Hoopeston during Labor Day Weekend, drawing several welcome signs on the sidewalk in chalk and having several members of her family waiting at her house to great them.
Brinton calls Swan-Shoufler her “Pageant Mom” and treasures the fond memories she made in Hoopeston 50 years ago.
“She’s been my dear friend ever since,” Brinton said as she gave Swan-Shoufler a hug.
One of Brinton’s fondest memories from her time in Hoopeston was one of the first.
She recalls pulling up to Swan-Shoufler’s house and seeing a sign that Swan-Shoufler’s children had made that said “Good Luce Queens,” rather than “Good Luck Queens.”
“Marsha [Swan-Shoufler’s daughter] wrote and thought she was spelling ‘luck,’” Brinton said. “I just remember that cute little sign and they did a play for us, it was just her and her brother and it was just so cute. We felt totally welcome. We felt a part of things.”
Beyond her experiences with Swan-Shoufler and her family, Brinton said she loved getting to know the Hoopeston community and the people in it.
“There’s something magical about the people here,” she said. “They’re really sweet people. They’re genuine. They’re midwest.”
Brinton said she and Swan-Shoufler always made a point of connecting after her time in Hoopeston.
“We kept in touch after that,” she said. “Every single year, we just always connect, one way or another. We just really enjoyed and appreciated this great friendship.”
She said her trip to Hoopeston was mainly about visiting with Swan-Shoufler and it just happened to coincide with the National Sweetheart Pageant. She said she was glad it worked out that it was at the same time as the pageant.
“I think this is a fantastic competition,” she said.
Brinton said she came away from the competition feeling more confident and knowing that she could compete on the national stage, which helped her compete for and win Miss Utah and advance to the Miss America Pageant.
“I had a lot of growth that came from this pageant,” she said.
Brinton wasn’t the only former National Sweetheart Pageant Contestant to return to Hoopeston over Labor Day Weekend.
1959 Kentucky Sweetheart Judy Smith also returned and spoke during the final night of the National Sweetheart Pageant.
Smith served as a special education teacher for 38 years before retiring. Smith and her husband, Chuck, have two children and 11 grandchildren.
She said it was a pleasure to return to the pageant stage and that she felt honored to have the chance.
“I cannot tell you how honored I feel 62 years later to be standing on this stage,” she said.
Asked for a memory from her time in the pageant, Smith said the entire week was a memorable experience for her.
Smith recalled being so excited getting off the plane and being welcomed by her host family.
“That was so exciting,” she said. “They stayed with me constantly and they kept saying ‘We’re praying for you’ and their prayers were answered.”
Asked if she had any advice for the contestants at this year’s pageant, Smith simply said that they were all winners.
“They are all winners, all of them,” she said.