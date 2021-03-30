TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces I-65 lane restrictions will begin nightly in both directions on Thursday, April 1 in Tippecanoe County. The contractor will be strengthening the outside shoulder just north State Road 43 on the bridges over Burnett Creek, near the 178 mile marker. The contractor will have one 12’ lane open for traffic between the hours of 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Following this phase of construction traffic will be shifted into two 11’ lanes in each direction.
Milestone Contractors LLP was awarded the $5.1 million contract. The project on I-65 includes widening and replacing the deck on the Burnett Creek Bridges and minor repair on the I-65 Bridges over CSX Railroad/North Ninth St. This project is scheduled for completion in late October of 2021.