RENSSELAER — Five Rensselaer Central High School seniors will vie for the 2021 Homecoming Queen title on Friday night, Sept. 10.
Madison Anderson, Ellie Castle, Gracie Castle, Margot Hawthorne and Addy Koebcke will participate in this year’s ceremony, which will conclude with the crowning of the queen on the Bomber football sidelines at halftime of RCHS’s game with Twin Lakes.
Kick-off Friday is set for 7 p.m., CST.
Here is a peek at this year’s candidates:
MADISON ANDERSON
The daughter of Matt and Shannon Anderson, Madison will be escorted on the RCHS football field by Juan Valencia, the son of Elvira Luna.
Madison is a two-year member of the National Honor Society, four years with the Sunshine Society and eight years with the Fellowship of Christian Students. She’s been a member of the RCHS band for four years, the dance team for one year and the swim team for nine years, including middle school and the summer swim team.
She is a Next Gen Youth Group member (four years) and Praise Band singer at the First Christian Church.
Madison enjoys singing, crocheting and playing the ukulele. Her post-graduation plans include attending Olivet Nazarene and majoring in zoology. She hopes to own an exotic animal rescue site some day.
ELLIE CASTLE
Ellie is the daughter of Chris and Renee Castle and will be escorted at homecoming by Austin Francis, the son of Andy and Cindy Francis.
Ellie has been a member of Student Council, volleyball, softball and Sunshine Society for four years. She is a two-year member of the Community Service Club and has spent three years with Sigma Di Gamma.
She has served on the St. Augustine Peer Ministry for four years as well.
Ellie plans to attend Purdue or the University of Indianapolis to major in elementary education.
GRACIE CASTLE
The daughter of Chris and Renee Castle and sister to Ellie, Gracie will be escorted at homecoming by Brody Chamness, the son of Brian and Jeani Chamness.
Gracie has been a four-year member of the Bombers’ cross country and track teams as well as the Sunshine Society. She has been a member of the St. Augustine Peer Ministry for 10 years.
Gracie plans to attend Ivy Tech where she will enter the field of nursing.
MARGOT HAWTHORNE
Margot is the daughter of Dan and Maia Hawthorne and will be escorted at homecoming by Cruz Rosales, who is the grandson of Kimberly Barney.
Margot has been a member of the marching band and concert band for four years as well as the GSA and academic teams. She is a three-year member of the Drama Club, served one year as a cheerleader and four years with the Community Service Club.
A member of the dance team for one year, Margot enjoys writing and performing music.
Her post-graduation plans include attending college with her best friend Cruz and study psychology. “I am going to write and produce music, travel the world and go on as many adventures as possible with the people that I love.”
ADDY KOEBCKE
Addy is the daughter of Julie Koebcke and Steph Beck and will be escorted Friday night by Cameron Ewing, the son of Kristi and Daniel Ritter.
She has been a member of the soccer and softball teams for four years, a basketball team member for two and a four-year member of the Sunshine Society. She has served on the Student Council for three years, Community Service Club for three years and is a two-year member of the Sigma Di Gamma and Spanish Quiz Bowl clubs.
Addy’s post-graduation plans include attending IUPU-Indianapolis to become a pediatric nurse practitioner with a minor in Spanish.