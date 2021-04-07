GOODLAND, Ind. — The 4th annual Frog-Hop 5K Run/Walk will be held onsite starting at Foster Park in Goodland with a virtual option as well. This year’s run/walk is sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church in Goodland in memory of two former South Newton cross country runners, Levi Mueller, who passed away April 6, 2017, at the age of 15, and Nolan Ganz, who passed away Feb. 5, 2021, at the age of 19.
The run/walk will take place on April 17 starting at 8:30 CST. If you are doing the virtual run/walk it can be done on a course and a date of your choosing, pictures of your virtual event need to be texted to 219-629-3593 no later than April 17.
Proceeds from the event will go to Birthright of Rensselaer, and the South Newton Back Pack Program administered by the Brook United Methodist Church.
This year the event has reduced its registration fees from $25 to $20.
To register or to donate go to https://raceroster.com/events/2021/40004/frog-hop-five. For additional updates got to its Facebook Page at https://fb.me/dianecostellofhf.
The Frog-Hop 5K has been designated for the fourth year by Thrivent Financial as a Thrivent Action Team Event.
“In its fourth year the event is still holding strong and we are hoping to have more than 100 participants this year,” said Diane Costello, event coordinator. “It is not too late to register. It has always been a fun event, so come on out and enjoy the day, It is definitely for a good cause."