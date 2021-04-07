Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.