The Crescent City Grade School fourth and fifth grade students took the annual field trip May 4 to the Iroquois County Administration Building and Irouqois County Courthouse. The teacher is Jody Munsterman and the students are Brehna Berry, Emma Klopp, CJ Fregoso, Parker Wolfe, Ellie Rabe, Alayna Mathews and Skyler Norder.
Students attended an Iroquois County board meeting and led officials in the Pledge of Allegiance. Students heard the opening reports and then visited the county treasurer’s office. Yvonne Doggett, deputy treasurer, engaged students in a real estate tax simulation. First she explained about taxing bodies which receive funds from the county treasurer’s office. She gave each student some fake money and a tax bill, then designated each student to give her the tax money when she asked for it from various taxing bodies. County treasurer Kurt Albers also spoke to the students.
The group visited the 911 Communications Center (I-Com). Director Eric Brandon explained what the dispatchers do when a call for help comes in. He cautioned students about not making prank calls to 911 as these calls could take help away from someone else when a real call for help needs to come in.
Students then visited the Iroquois County Clerk’s office where Sarah Koester and Diana Zirkle explained what they do with the election process, including voting, registering citizens to vote, and other behind-the-scene details.
At the Juvenile Probation Office, located in the county courthouse, Greg Barrett explained what juvennile probation is and gave reasons juveniles might be assigned to a probation officer. Barrett showed students a taser gun and explained situations when a probation officer might need to use one.
Due to inclement weather, the school-issued sack lunches were enjoyed at Trinity Church. The group enjoyed time on the playground equipment at Donovan Park before returning to the courthouse.
When students arrived at the courthouse they were met by Iroquois County Sheriff Derek Hagen and county deputy Ryan Morefield. The officers took the students outside, and showed and explained the various features and equipment in the newer patrol vehicles. Upon returning to the courthouse, Hagen took the students to the jail via the underground tunnel, which is used to transport inmates to court. Sheriff Hagen also gave a tour of the sheriff’s office.
The last stop of the day was to the south courtroom. Bailiff Roger Lebeck escorted the students to the jury box where they waited. Judge (Kara) Bartucci greeted students a few minutes later and fielded their questions. She explained the role of a judge in both a jury trial or bench trial. Students remained in the jury box as they watched the bench trials scheduled for that afternoon.