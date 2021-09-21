Crescent City Grade School is tracking and awarding perfect attendance differently this year. District manager Tori Legan and school manager Rachel Pueschell are keeping track of total class attendance, rather than individual attendance this year. The class with the highest percentage of perfect attendance each month will be rewarded with a popsicle party.
For August, Kristin Marquis' second grade class had the highest percentage of attendance, which was 100%. Class percentages were: 98.9 percent for the seventh grade, 98.2 percent for the eighth grade, 96.4 percent for the fifth/sixth grade, 96.2 percent for fourth grade, 95 percent for kindergarten, 94.9 percent for third grade, and 89.1 percent for first grade.
Mrs. Marquis' students enjoyed their popsicles on Friday, Sept. 18, in the classroom. Members of the class are: Henry Bull, Ava Grabow, Elizabeth Cahoe, Kaleb Hendershot, Jocelyn Carpenter, Henry Schunke and Westin Krumpe.