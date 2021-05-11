The Run for Autism will be on Father’s Day starting at Cobb Park at 8 a.m., according to information provided. It will benefit people with Autism.
The Run can be done as a 5K Run, 2 Mile Walk, or a 200 Yard Dash for Children. For completing the race, those who registered by June 6 will receive a T-shirt with a design created by an artist with Autism.
Registration is online and LIVE at http://www.merchantstreetartgallery.org. Monies raised at this event will stay local and will go toward workshops, classes and other opportunities/services for those who have an Autism Spectrum Disorder (and their families) through the Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism.
The gallery is a six-year old non-profit organization serving artists with autism in and around the country. The group is currently seeking those wanting to join as volunteers and/or sponsors. Sponsors will be presented on the back of the T-shirts, those wishing representation on the shirts need to have made a commitment by May 30 to the gallery director at 815-685-9057.