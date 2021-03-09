LAFAYETTE — Regional National Spelling Bee, representing the 10 counties of the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee, was held on Friday, March 5th. Due to COVID, this Spelling Bee was a Virtual Online Spelling Bee offered through Scripps. Spellers had to take the written Scripps’s Spelling Bee Test with a Scripps Pronouncer. Spellers had a 24 hour window to take the test with a Scripps Certified/Approved Proctor.
Winners of the 2021 Regional spelling bee:
- First place = Shayari Shanti, West Lafayette Jr/Sr High School, score = 40 / 50
- Second place = Jalen Garner, West Lafayette Intermediate School, score = 30 / 50
- Third place = Katie Olehy, Lafayette Christian School, score = 25 / 50
Spellers had to sign Code of Honor paperwork plus other documentation stating no cheating or other support material will be in place during the testing period. Adult Learners, Inc. (ALI), Major Sponsor of this Bee, had to choose a certain day to hold the Bee. 32 schools were registered. However, 29 schools participated. Each school had a registered speller who had won their local school Spelling Bee. Even though Spellers were given 24 hours to take the test, ALI wanted the Spellers to take the test at school between the hours of 7 am and 5 pm.
A few spellers had to take the test after 5 pm. This was done under special provisions offered by ALI and approved through Scripps. This test could be taken from a computer at the speller’s home.
The 2021 Scripps Regional Spelling Bee was a joint partnership between School Spelling Bee Coordinators/Teachers, Principals and Parents. It was one of the most challenging, comprehensive and intensive Bees I have ever witnessed. I have been involved with this Scripps Spelling Bee for 32 Years, and I have never seen such intensive involvement. Many schools opted out of the 2021 Regional Spelling Bee due to the time, effort, technology, communication, and planning.
The schools first had to have their own Bee and that winner went on to the Regional. The amount of effort in getting this done and getting those winners registered was phenomenal. Fortunately, they achieved their goal of having this Bee. Considering COVID, it was well attended, and there were just a few glitches.
ALI did major fundraising to help schools with the Scripps’s Registration fee of $175. This fee allows each speller to be in the Regional Spelling Bee, and the winner and his/her parent to go on to the National. A special thanks goes to those many financial donors who assisted ALI with funds for this monetary gift to schools.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee will be held in Orlando on July 8th.