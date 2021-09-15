Listen to this article

Bloomington Central Catholic 7 Hoopeston Area 0

1st Half

BCC- Goal Jarrett Wieduwilt Assist Ben Torry

BCC- Goal Joseph Carter Assist jacob Jongky

BCC- Goal Ethan Blankenship (Rebound)

BCC- Gavin Young (Rebound)

2nd Half

BCC- Goal Joseph Carter unassisted

BCC- Goal Jacob Jongky Assist Jaylen Bischoff

BCC- Goal Jaylen Bischoff (Rebound)

Monticello 8 Iroquois West 1

MHS- Goal Malachi Manuel Assist Cohen Neighbors & Dylan Ginalick

MHS- Goal Dyan Ginalick (Penalty Kick)

MHS- Goal Dylan Ginalick unassisted

MHS- Goal Malachi Manual Assist Cohen Neighbors

MHS- Goal Dylan Ginalick Assist Cohen Neighbors

MHS- Goal Levi Stevens Assist Dylan Ginalick

MHS- Goal Treyden Fox Assist Biniam Lienhart

MHS- Goal Dylan Ginalick unassisted

Iroquois West- No scores reported

Grant Park 2 St. Joseph Ogden 0

GP- Goal Rylan Heldt Assist Sawyer Loitz

GP- Rylan Heldt unassisted

Oakwood Salt Fork 8 Clifton Central 0

1st half

OSF- Goal Joe Lashuay Assist Carlie Thompson

OSF- Goal Dylan Diaz Assist Ty Smoot

OSF- Goal Macen Phillips Assist Reef Pacot

OSF- Goal Saul Carrillo Unassisted

OSF- Goal Joe Lashuay Assist Grant Powell

2nd Half

OSF- Goal Reef Pacot Assist Dyaln Diaz

OSF- Goal Cooper Mayers Unassisted

OSF- Goal Cooper Mayers Unassisted

Congratulations to Bloomington Central Catholic for being the 2021 Cornjerker Champions. Hoopeston Area would like to thank all the schools, parents, and officials for their contribution to making this a great tournament. Hope to see everyone back next fall. Good luck on the remainder of your season.

8:00 games

Hoopeston Area 3 Clifton Central 1

1st half

HA-Goal Talen Gredy assist Isaias Diaz

2nd Half

CC- Ryan Kohler (punt)

HA- Goal Ben Brown (Penalty kick)

HA- Goal Isaias Diaz (Rebound)

Grant Park 3 Iroquois West 1

1st half

IW-Goal Jorge Reyes assist Santiago Andrade

GP- Goal Rylan Heldt assist Luke Horn

GP- Goal Emilio Sandoval assist Sawyer Loitz

2nd Half

GP-Goal Ayden Delaney assist Nolan Schneider

9:45 game

Bloomington Central Catholic 2 Oakwood Salt-Fork 1

Scoring

BCC- Goal Jacob Jongky assist Jaylen Bischoff

BCC- Goal Jacob Jongky assist Jaylen Bischoff

OSF- Goal Dylan Diaz assist Joe Lashuay

Monticello 1 St. Joseph Ogden 0

MHS- Goal Malachi Manuel assist Levi Stephens

12:00 games

St. Joseph Ogden 1 Iroquois West 0

1st Half

SJO- Goal Collin Thomey assist Rachel Harris

Hoopeston Area 2 Oakwood Salt-Fork 4

1st Half

OSF-Goal Reef Pacot unassisted

OSF- Goal Grant Powell unassisted

HA- Goal Kayden Wallace unassisted

OSF-Macen Phillips unassisted

2nd Half

HA- Goal Talen Gredy assist Isaias Diaz

OSF- Grant Powell unassisted

1:45 games

Bloomington Central Catholic 8 Clifton Central 0

BCC- Goal Joseph Carter assist Jacob Jongky

BCC- Goal Joseph Carter assist Jacob Jongky

BCC- Goal Joseph Carter assist Jacob Jongky

BCC- Goal Joseph Carter assist Jacob Jongky

BCC- Goal Jaylen Bischoff assist Gavin Young

BCC- Goal Jacob Torry assist Ben Torry

BCC- Goal Ethan Blankenship unassisted

BCC- Own Goal

Grant Park 1 Monticello 0

Game was tied 0-0 after 60 minutes of play. Grant Park won in penalty kicks

3rd Place Game

Monticello 4 Oakwood Salt Fork 0

MHS- Goal Cohen Neighbors assist Levi Stephens

MHS- Goal Cohen Neighbors assist Rylan Good

MHS- Goal Drew Schlabach assist Cohen Neighbors

MHS- Goal Dylan Ginalick assist Rylan Good

Championship Game

Grant Park 1 Bloomington Central Catholic 3

BCC- Goal Jaylan Bishop assist Brady Provost

BCC- Goal Joseph Carter assist Jaob Jongky

BCC- Own Goal

GP- Goal Ayden Delaney unassisted

