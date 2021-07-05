MONTICELLO — When Karen Burns Fountain, a hospital corpsman, returned home after six years in the military, she felt many veterans didn’t receive the gratitude they deserved.
However, on July 3, because of the 16th annual Patriotic Boat Parade, people gathered in boats and on the edge of Lake Freeman to show their appreciation for local veterans.
“The veterans are the backbone of our country because without them we wouldn’t have the freedoms that we have today,” Fountain said. “Seeing this support means everything to me because it means there are still people out there supporting the veterans when there are many who are not in this day and age.”
As the Madam Carroll floated across Lake Freeman, the veterans waved to residents standing on the lake’s edge and smiled as people in the decorated boats cheered. One man even rang a bell, signaling his thanks.
The Hooligans — an air show team — made an appearance this year by flying over the boat and parade several times. Children on the boat watched for the planes and were the first to point them out to others. Veterans and their guests stopped what they were doing to watch the air show.
The trip started when about 78 veterans and their guests boarded the ship, ate donuts and drank coffee. Then, at about 9:20 a.m., Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross thanked the volunteers who organized this year’s event, including AMVETS and American Legion Post 81 at the opening ceremony.
Then, the Honor Guard concluded the ceremony with a salute and everyone present sang the National Anthem and “God Bless America.”
This year, volunteers and the city of Monticello helped organize the boat parade. According to Mayor Gross, before the previous event organizer, Kean MacOwan, passed away in March 2020, he handed the planning book to the city, so they felt it was their responsibility to make sure the parade went on to honor local veterans.
“Every community needs to have a feel-good day and is there any better way to do it than celebrating America’s independence? But at the same time, it is important to be respectful to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to serve our country,” Gross said. “So it is important that we have this opportunity to celebrate and honor our veterans.”
Next year, Gross hopes to further celebrations by returning the Celebration in the Park, which was canceled this year and in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Celebration in the Park typically follows the boat parade and provides lunch, snacks, games and activities for anyone wanting to honor the local veterans and celebrate Independence Day.