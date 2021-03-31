JASPER COUNTY — State officials opened COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all Indiana residents 30 and older on Monday, March 29.
Indiana’s latest age expansion makes the vaccine available to more than 840,000 additional Hoosiers, according to the Indiana Department of Health. The state previously limited eligibility to residents ages 40 and older as well as healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders and qualifying educators and school district employees.
Gov. Eric Holcomb also announced last week that beginning Wednesday, March 31, vaccine eligibility will open up for all residents 16 years and older.
Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for use for individuals younger than 18, meaning 16 and 17 year olds will receive that vaccine.
The Jasper County Health Department is administering the Moderna vaccine only at this time at its clinic at the county fairgrounds. The vaccine requires two doses administered 28 days apart. It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity after the second vaccination.
JCHD did hold a Johnson & Johnson mass vaccination clinic March 20 at the fairgrounds clinic.
Holcomb said the decision to open up vaccine eligibility came after the federal government announced that Indiana should expect a large increase in its vaccine supply by the first week of April.
Eligible Indiana residents can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by visiting ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 if they do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
According to the state health department, over 45% of 60- to 64-year-old Hoosiers have received the vaccine as of March 23. Under 30% of those ages 55-59 have been vaccinated, with 24.5% of those 50-54 receiving the vaccine.
For all age groups 65 and older, at least 60% of Hoosiers had their first dose.
Holcomb said this week that mass immunization clinics will be held at various sites throughout April.