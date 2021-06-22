Eleven Iroquois County high school seniors received scholarships from this year’s Reynolds Barwick Scholarship Fund left by Laura Reynolds Barwick of Sheldon in 1986.
According to information provided, the winners are:
— Paige Huse, Christ Lutheran High School, daughter of Daniel and Kristy Huse of Onarga. She will attend Kankakee Community College.
— Bridgette Beltran Sanchez, Cissna Park High School, daughter of Jesus Beltran and Luz Sanchez of Mexico. She will attend Parkland College.
— Alaina Scher, Crescent City school district, daughter of Jeremy Sher and Heather Janssen of Crescent City. She attended Watseka Community High School and will attend Illinois Wesleyan University.
— Kaylie Warpet, Central High School, daughter of Jason and LeAnn Warpet of Clifton. She will attend Kankakee Community College.
— Brodi Winge, Donovan High School, son of Kendra Pauley of Donovan. He will attend Kankakee Community College.
— Juan Vega, Iroquois West High School, son of Juan and Irene Vega Sr., of Onarga. He will attend Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville.
— Caleb VanHoveln, Milford High School, son of Doug and Jeanne VanHoveln of Milford. He will attend the University of Illinois.
— Ella Curry, Buckley-Loda school district, daughter of Robert and Michelle Curry of Loda. She attended Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School and will attend the University of Alabama.
— Lily Atwood, Sheldon school district, daughter of Tyler and Michelle Atwood. She attended Milford High School and will attend Concordia University.
— Bailie Rabideau, Watseka Community High School, daughter of Michael and Sherilyn Rabideau of Watseka. She will attend Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville.
— Marisa Rush, Wellington school district, daughter of Brett and Tabitha Rush of Wellington. She attended Hoopeston Area High School and will attend Eastern Illinois University.