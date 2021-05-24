NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — The 100 Deadliest Days of Summer doesn’t stand for the 80-degree heat waves, but instead for the 8,300 teenagers nationwide that have died during that span of summer days over the past 10 years.
Despite the pandemic, road travel is expected soon to be at an all-time high. The 100 Deadliest Days becomes a danger for teenagers since they have the highest crash rates ever recorded. Since young people are inexperienced in the world of driving, it is the parent’s job to teach their children how to operate safely while on the road with others.
The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day are referred to as the '100 Deadliest Days of Summer' when the “average number of deadly teen driver crashes climbs 15 percent.” According to the CDC, teen drivers between the ages of 16-19 are three times more likely than drivers 20 and older to be involved in a deadly crash.
Parents are one of teenagers’ primary driving instructors, and it is both important and necessary to showcase proper driving skills while operating a vehicle.
Although parents are primary instructors, it is important that they too hold respectability when their own teenagers are driving. Whether it be wearing a seatbelt, not texting and driving, or taking away all distractions, teaching your teenager how to properly operate when driving could save someone else on the road.
Distractions can include, although are not limited to texting and driving, passengers, or blaring music too loudly. Teaching teenagers to avoid these distractions at all costs could even save them.
Due to the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, The Newton County Sheriff's Office will be concentrating its efforts on traffic enforcement and distracted driving.
Captain Shannon Cothran wants to mention that they will be putting extreme focus during these 100 deadly days to make sure that the roads are safe for the people in the community. This means helping patrols regarding moving violations, as well as working to avoid fatal injury crashes. It will never be too late to teach your teenager about road safety until it is.